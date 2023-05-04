‘A great chance’: Tim Sherwood says English coach be the Leeds manager next season if Radrizzani stays











Tim Sherwood has claimed that Sam Allardyce could get the full-time Leeds United manager if Andrea Radrizzani stays at the club.

Big Sam has, of course, gone in as the interim manager at Elland Road, and when speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, Sherwood stated that he thinks he could get the full-time job if Radrizzani stays.

Unfortunately for Allardyce, Leeds are set to be taken over by 49ers Enterprises this summer, so Sherwood believes that this chance will pass him by.

Allardyce could stay if Radrizzani does

Sherwood gave his verdict on Allardyce’s chances.

“If he does keep them up, if it goes well will they consider him long-term?” Sherwood was asked.

“If they stayed with the current owners they’d have a great chance because he would have saved them a lot of money, and perhaps they would have looked and said that these experienced guys still know what they’re doing. But they won’t. They will have new owners. The Americans are coming in and they will want a sexy manager in there, I’m not saying it’s right, but they can’t help themselves,” Sherwood said.

No chance

Even if Radrizzani stays at Leeds, there’s surely no chance Allardyce gets this job permanently.

Andrea Radrizzani is one of the owners that Sherwood speaks about, he wants fashionable managers at his club, that’s why he hired Marcelo Bielsa back in 2018 and replaced him with the so-called up-and-coming manager from the Red Bull stable Jesse Marsch.

Radrizzani, moreso than any American owner, wants to have a so-called ‘sexy’ manager at the helm.

Allardyce will only ever be a last resort option for a club like Leeds these days, that’s the reality.

