'A good friend': Eddie Nketiah says he's actually really good mates with £70m player Arsenal want to sign











Eddie Nketiah has opened up a bit on his relationship with both Declan Rice and Mason Mount amid links to Arsenal.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Nketiah spoke about both Rice and Mount.

Both midfielders have been linked to the north London club in recent months, with Mount being tipped for a £70m move this summer, and if either player came to the Emirates, they’d already have one good friend at the club.

Indeed, Nketiah was actually in the Chelsea academy alongside both Rice and Mount, and he says that he’s still good friends with the pair to this day after working with them at the Blues.

Photo by Shaun Botterill – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Nketiah friends with Rice and Mount

Nketiah spoke about his former academy teammates.

“Was it difficult leaving some of your good friends behind? The likes of Declan Rice and Mason Mount were there,” Nketiah was asked.

“Yeah, Declan, Mason, Trevoh Chalobah, he’s still a good friend of mine. A lot of us, we played together from the age of nine, ten, I was enjoying it at the time, but these things happen, it’s a part of life and it’s something that shaped me as a man to push through and be resilient,” Nketiah said.

Warm welcome

Rice and Mount are both reportedly targets for Arsenal heading into the summer, and you can be sure that they’ll get a warm welcome from Nketiah if they do come to north London.

Indeed, it always helps to have a friend at the club, and Nketiah would be able to help either player settle if they were to join.

Of course, there are no guarantees that either of these two will actually be at Arsenal next season, but there have been some strong links, so don’t be surprised if Nketiah is reunited with his former academy teammates next term.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

