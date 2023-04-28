‘A good fit’: Pundit says young manager is perfect for Tottenham, he could actually handle Daniel Levy











Shaka Hislop has stated that Julian Nagelsmann is the man for Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking on ESPN, the pundit claimed that the German would be a great fit for the north London club, claiming that his experience at Bayern Munich will help him deal with the difficulties posed by Daniel Levy at Spurs.

Of course, FC Hollywood do backroom drama better than any other club in world football, and Hislop believes that Nagelsmann’s schooling in Munich could well have prepared him for life under Levy at Tottenham.

Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Nagelsmann the man for the job

Hislop gave his verdict on the 35-year-old manager.

“I think Nagelsmann is a good fit. I don’t know what it would cost and whether he would want it, but I think Nagelsmann would be a good fit for Spurs. Given his experiences at Bayern, he would deal with the difficulties of Daniel Levy,” Hislop said.

Managing upwards

The key to being a good manager these days isn’t just tactical nous and coaching ability, you also need to be able to manage upwards and deal with your chairman.

Time and time again Daniel Levy has rubbed his managers up the wrong way, from Mauricio Pochettino to Antonio Conte, each and every Spurs coach in recent years has had one or two complaints about the with the Tottenham chairman is running the show.

Nagelsmann may well be able to deal with the challenge posed by working with Levy better than any other manager, and a harmonious relationship between the chairman and the gaffer is exactly what Tottenham need right now after their remarkably fiery period under Antonio Conte.

Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

