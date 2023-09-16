Jude Bellingham has been reacting to James Maddison’s stats on the new EA FC video game.

The two midfielders were speaking on the England YouTube channel about the newly-released stats on the game, and Maddison wasn’t too happy about his pace rating.

The Tottenham midfielder is far from being one of the fastest players on the game this year, and while Maddison isn’t happy about his speed on the game, Bellingham could understand it.

The Real Madrid midfielder says that Maddison isn’t a sprinter, instead describing him as a player who makes everything look effortless by gliding across the pitch and always ending up in the right places without really breaking a sweat.

Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Maddison is a glider

Bellingham spoke about the £45m player’s movement on the pitch.

“That’s a great card. You’re not a sprinter though, you’re a glider, you’re a floater. You never think oh what a run, you just think that Madders is there,” Bellingham said.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Effortless

As Bellingham says, Maddison’s style of play doesn’t necessarily lend itself well to getting a high pace rating on a video game.

Maddison is no slouch by any stretch of the imagination, but we can’t really remember seeing him break into a full sprint.

That isn’t to say he doesn’t work hard, but he’s not necessarily a player you think of when you think about a lung-busting long distance sprint across the pitch.

Maddison isn’t the fastest, but as Bellingham says, he’s a player who can float across the pitch and always ends up in the right place.