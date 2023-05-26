‘A few people said to me’: Some at Spurs want to hire manager who’s even younger than Nagelsmann – journalist











A few people within Tottenham are still keen on the idea of giving Ryan Mason the job on a full-time basis.

That is according to Julian Laurens who was speaking on ESPN about what he’s heard on the Spurs front as of late.

Laurens says that he heard over the weekend that some people at the club want Mason to stay on beyond this season.

Of course, the 31-year-old is the current interim manager at Spurs, but if it were up to some people, he would be given a full-time contract.

Some want Mason to stay

Laurens shared what he’s heard from within Spurs.

“This time it could be very similar if it was an underwhelming coach and again at the weekend a few people said to me at the club that a few people wanted Ryan Mason to keep his job. I mean, there is no way that Harry Kane should stay under Ryan Mason at that club,” Laurens said.

Ridiculous

If you ever needed a summary of how poorly run Tottenham are as a club this is it.

In a managerial market where the likes of Luis Enrique, Julian Nagelsmann and Mauricio Pochettino have all been available, some at Spurs want to hire a 31-year-old with no senior experience managing a team of this calibre.

Yes, he’s the current interim, so he does have some experience, but he’s done an awful job so far.

Mason has managed five games since taking over from Cristian Stellini and he’s only won one of those, and even then it was an unconvincing 1-0 win.

Mason has done absolutely nothing to suggest he should be given this job on a full-time basis, and if Spurs were to hire him, they’d be making a shocking decision.

