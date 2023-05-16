‘A few barriers’: It will be very difficult for 50-year-old manager to get the Tottenham job – journalist











There are a number of barriers standing between Brendan Rodgers and the Tottenham job right now.

Speaking on The View From The Lane Podcast, Jack Pitt-Brooke has shared an update on Rodgers’ hopes of becoming the new Spurs manager, and he says that the Northern Irishman doesn’t stand much chance.

Pitt-Brooke says that Daniel Levy isn’t necessarily Rodgers’ biggest fan, while he also claims that there are a few barriers that will stop this move from happening.

The 50-year-old is currently unemployed after being sacked by Leicester, but it will still be difficult for him to get the Tottenham job.

Rodgers unlikely to be hired

Pitt-Brooke shared what he knows about the former Leicester boss.

“Brendan Rodgers, I don’t think so. I don’t think Daniel Levy is a huge fan. I can see there being a few barriers to that happening, equally, nothing would surprise me really at this point,” Pitt-Brooke said.

Shame

It’s a real shame that Rodgers isn’t likely to be hired by Tottenham, because he could be just what the doctor ordered at Spurs.

His teams play beautiful football that the fans would love, he knows how to win trophies – picking up all sorts of titles during his time at Celtic, while he knows the Premier League like the back of his hand.

Yes, you can point towards his poor performance this season, but when you look back over the last three years at Leicester, you’d be hard pressed to find a better manager in this league not named Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp.

Rodgers really could have been a good manager for Spurs, but it sounds as though this is one that isn’t imminent.

