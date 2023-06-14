Arsenal may get Declan Rice for £30m more than West Ham’s asking price.

That is according to Chris Wheatley who was speaking on the National World YouTube channel about the midfielder.

As we all ought to know by now, Arsenal are locked in talks with West Ham about potentially signing Rice this summer, and it sounds as though things are progressing rather well.

According to Wheatley, it’s starting to look as though Arsenal will be able to get Rice’s asking price to drop a notch, with the journalist stating that a £90m deal is now looking more likely.

£30m off West Ham’s asking price

Wheatley shared what he knows about the ‘world class’ player.

“The two clubs are now in formal talks with each other. West Ham’s initial valuation of £120m, well, we did say that was too much for Arsenal and it does look like they will get the price down a little bit more in the region which is suitable for them, around £90m, I think that is a fair price, I think he is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League,” Wheatley said.

More reasonable

£90m is much more reasonable than £120m for Rice, but it’s also hard to think that Arsenal aren’t still overpaying here.

Yes, Rice is a talented player, but £90m is a huge amount of money for a footballer who has never kicked a ball in the Champions League and finished in the bottom half of the Premier League last season.

We can understand why Rice is costing this much. He’s young, he’s proven in the Premier League and there is an English premium, but, at the same time, £90m is a staggering fee.

Arsenal look like they will get their man, and that’s all that really matters.