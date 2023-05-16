'A disgrace': Pundit tears into 23-year-old Arsenal player after Brighton loss on Sunday











Darren Bent has labelled the defending from Jakub Kiwior for the first goal Arsenal conceded in their loss to Brighton on the weekend a disgrace.

Bent was speaking on talkSPORT as the Gunners start to come to terms with the fact that the Premier League title race appears to be all but over after a strange Sunday.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Arsenal were dealt a massive blow with Manchester City clearing what looked set to be a major hurdle with some ease. Pep Guardiola’s men beat Everton 3-0 at Goodison Park.

Bent tears into Jakub Kiwior after Arsenal defeat

And unfortunately, there would be the same scoreline at the Emirates shortly after. Brighton stunned the Gunners, scoring three times after the break to leave City with more than one hand on the title.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

The scoring started six minutes into the second-half, with Julio Enciso finding the back of the net from close range. It was an odd goal, with Enciso in all kinds of space around the six-yard box.

Replays showed that Jakub Kiwior had gone down in the build-up. The Poland international had had his foot stood on just beforehand. But rather than try and deal with the attack before going down, Kiwior decided to immediately take himself out of the game.

Certainly, Darren Bent did not hold back in his criticism of the defender’s decision.

“The first goal was a disgrace. The defending from Kiwior is a disgrace. Stand up. Wait until you clear the ball and then check the boot. Disgrace,” he told talkSPORT.

You could understand Kiwior’s actions had he sustained an injury which would force him off. And he may have also felt that going to ground may be the only way he would get a free-kick.

Perhaps a foul should have been given. But this was a referee who saw little wrong with really nasty challenges from both Gabriel Martinelli and Moises Caicedo at the start of the game.

It was a gamble which backfired spectacularly for Arsenal.