Wilfried Gnonto is pushing to leave Leeds.

The Italian attacker is refusing to train at the moment, and he has been the subject of a £25m offer from Everton in recent times.

However, a move to Goodison Park may not be Gnonto’s first-choice.

According to Dean Jones, speaking on the Fulhamish Podcast, Gnonto has worries about Everton’s chances of staying in the Premier League, and he may prefer a move to a team in a stronger position in the Premier League.

According to Jones, Fulham are considering a move for Gnonto, stating that the forward has been touted around to a few clubs.

Rodrigo Moreno of Leeds United walks off in front of Willy Gnonto of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Brentford at Elland Road, Leeds on Sunday 22nd January 2023. (Photo by Pat ScaasI/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Fulham an option for Gnonto

“Fulham haven’t gone for Gnonto but I know it’s at least a consideration because he’s been to touted around to a few clubs. Gnonto has got Everton on the table as his most firm offer and he’s looking at that deal very open minded about it, but his fear is that in a year’s time he is relegated anyway and he’s back in the same situation, so there’s that lingering doubt about where Everton are actually heading,’ Jones said.

LEEDS, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 25: Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto battles with Southampton’s Stuart Armstrong during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Southampton FC at Elland Road on February 25, 2023 in Leeds, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jake Kirkman – CameraSport/Getty Images)

Unstable

Gnonto wants to go to a team that is guaranteed survival in the Premier League, and as much as we hate to say it, Fulham aren’t in that category right now.

The Whites are in a bit of a pickle at the moment. They’re seemingly about to lose Aleksandar Mitrovic, and after just three signings so far this summer, they’re massively lacking depth.

They have a talented squad, but as we saw with Leicester last season, a good team on paper doesn’t guarantee survival.

Gnonto may want to aim slightly higher and head to a team that is almost certain to stay in the Premier League next term.