Arsenal are desperate to sign Declan Rice this summer, but the consensus in the game is that Manchester City could well put together a better package for the player.

Mikel Arteta may miss out on his top target now it would seem.

Indeed, according to David Ornstein, speaking on the Five YouTube channel, there is a view within the game that City will have the ability to put together a a more lucrative package for Rice.

This is due to the fact that City have more financial stability than Arsenal, but, at the same time, Arsenal do have him as a priority so they may do all they can to go toe-to-toe with City.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

City better placed

Ornsten shared what the consensus is around Rice.

“I don’t know where Arsenal are Man City will be on that front, but clearly there seems to be a consensus due to Man City’s financial stability that they have the ability to go higher than Arsenal or make the terms more attractive. However, given how much Arsenal are prioritising Declan Rice, you would suspect they would try as far as possible to go toe-to-toe or even better the terms,” Ornstein said.

Photo by Lukas Kabon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Uphill battle

This is absolutely spot on. Arsenal are now facing something of an uphill battle to get Rice signed.

Not only are the Gunners going up against one of the richest clubs in the world, they’re going up against arguably the best club side in history.

Indeed, let’s not forget that Manchester City have dominated European football this season, and Rice will certainly want a slice of that pie if he can get it.

It may well be difficult for Arsenal to get this deal for Rice done and dusted.