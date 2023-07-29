‘A bit worried’: Liverpool are worried Arsenal will go and sign ‘incredible’ player now – journalist

Liverpool have been closing in on the Romeo Lavia deal for what feels like an absolute age now, but, somehow, this isn’t a done deal yet.

The Reds remain frontrunners for his signature, but there’s still an outside chance that this deal is hijacked.

According to Graeme Bailey, speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Liverpool want to get this deal done quickly as they’re acutely aware of the threats posed by both Chelsea and Arsenal in the race to sign Lavia this summer.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Liverpool worried

Bailey shared what he knows about the ‘incredible’ midfielder.

“It’s fascinating, I think we will see Fabinho confirmed this weekend and that gives Liverpool real options to spend and on wages. I think they will come in, Liverpool want to do this quickly, they are a bit worried about Chelsea, Arsenal are keeping abreast of the situation and the best way to stop that is by getting in early,” Bailey said.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Speed it up

As Bailey says, the only way you can be 100 per cent certain a deal won’t be hijacked is to get a signature on a contract.

Liverpool need to hurry up here, because with each passing day we’re closer to Chelsea pulling the plug on this Moises Caicedo deal and Arsenal recouping some serious cash from the sale of Folarin Balogun.

At the moment, it doesn’t look as though these two London clubs are going to enter this race all that seriously, but, as we’ve seen so many times in the transfer window in years gone by, things can change in an absolute instant.

Liverpool need to be quick here if they’re worried about getting gazumped.