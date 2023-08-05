There are a number of players at Tottenham who will be leaving the club in the coming weeks.

The likes of Joe Rodon, Hugo Lloris and Ivan Perisic look all-but certain to leave Spurs in the near future, while there are a number of fringe players who could also depart this summer.

The likes of Giovani Lo Celso and Sergio Reguilon have uncertain futures, and according to Dan Kilpatrick, speaking on The Tottenham Way Podcast, Djed Spence is another player who has an uncertain future.

It’s only been a year since Spence joined Spurs in a £15m move from Middlesbrough, but after failing to make much of an impact at first-team level, the 22-year-old could now, once again, be on the move.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Spence could leave

Kilpatrick shared what he knows about Spence.

“There are a few I’m not sure about. Lo Celso has looked good in pre-season, but he’s a sellable asset isn’t he, so if Spurs got a good offer for him they might consider it. Djed Spence, his future is a bit uncertain because there’s Porro and Emerson at right-back and he didn’t really play on tour,” Kilpatrick said.

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

No room

Sadly for Djed Spence, there’s no longer any room for him at Tottenham.

The 22-year-old is at his best as a wing-back in a back five system – basically he was perfect for Antonio Conte, but with Ange Postecoglou preferring to use a back four, he doesn’t suit the new manager.

Spence only joined last summer, but he’s already seemingly on the chopping black at Spurs.

Of course, at his age you can’t write him off just yet, but if he’s to make much of a splash in the Premier League, he may have to make a name for himself away from Tottenham.

Don’t be shocked if Spence does end up leaving Spurs this summer.