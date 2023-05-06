'A bit mad': Sam Allardyce shares what he's seen from Leeds star in training











Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce spoke about Illan Meslier at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

The new Whites boss has been preparing his players ahead of Saturday’s huge Premier League trip to Manchester City.

One big decision Allardyce has to make involves whether to stick with Meslier in goal or opt for Joel Robles.

The 23-year-old hasn’t been at his best in recent weeks, making a number of errors for a struggling Leeds outfit.

Meslier has conceded 67 goals from 34 Premier League outings this term, including 25 in his last eight.

Now, with four games to go, Allardyce must pull out all the stops to try and retain the club’s top-flight status.

Leeds Live asked the Elland Road boss about how Meslier has been faring in training and ‘where his mental stage is at’.

Allardyce said he didn’t see anything concerning from the Frenchman or his fellow keepers in the sessions.

He jokingly claimed they were “a bit daft” and “a bit mad” as they went through their usual routines.

However, Allardyce also admitted he would have to make “one of probably the biggest decisions” involving Meslier.

“Well, I don’t ever see a problem in training because, you know, there’s no real pressure there like in the game,” said Allardyce.

“So with a goalkeeper coach working with him there’s nothing you can see to suggest or say anything.

“Other than you look at him and he does what all the keepers do together.

“They go through the routine, they’re a bit daft, a bit mad, they love what they do.

“If you did that for an outfield player, they’d get really bored, but the goalkeepers love it.

“They’re in a good pack together, like a little family of their own. So that will help him hopefully.

“But that for me lies to be one of the probably the biggest decisions I have to make today.”

Our view

Allardyce definitely has a bit of a dilemma on his hands.

Meslier is a top goalkeeper and, when he’s on form, the £30,000-a-week ace (Spotrac) is well ahead as first-choice.

Meanwhile, Robles has more experience, and you could argue he would be more fresh mentally.

However, dropping Meslier could backfire if Robles ends up struggling against Man City.

And let’s face it, with Erling Haaland in their ranks, he’s every goalkeeper’s nightmare.

Meslier’s confidence could drop if he’s dropped, and Allardyce risks having two beleaguered keepers.

Obviously Robles could come in and impress, maybe even help Leeds get a result at City.

A point at the Etihad – or three points – and the ensuing confidence boost would be huge.

However, if any manager could be trusted to make the right call, the veteran relegation firefighter would be it.