'A bit mad': Journalist says he's been told Liverpool have looked at Real Madrid 27-year-old











Liverpool have reportedly looked into the idea of signing Marco Asensio this summer.

At least that’s what Jacque Talbot says he’s been told by one source when speaking on his YouTube channel about Liverpool’s transfer plans.

The Reds are, of course, on the lookout for new recruits as we head into the summer, and Talbot reeled off a list of names that he’s been told about recently from Kephren Thuram to Jarrad Branthwaite.

However, perhaps the most intriguing name on this list is Asensio, with the journalist stating that the 27-year-old Spaniard is amongst the players he’s been told Liverpool have looked at.

Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Liverpool have looked at Asensio

Talbot shared what he’s been told.

“It gives me huge confidence in the line we have from Liverpool, and it makes me emboldened to put stuff out when I get it, even if that is a lot,” Talbot said.

“We mention the names this guy has given us already. Kephren Thuram had talks, Manu Kone had talks, Lavia he messaged me the other day. Asensio he said was looked at which I find a bit mad, Antonio Silva and Braithwaite.”

Decent addition

This may be a bit of a left-field rumour, but Asensio would be a decent addition for the Reds.

Make no mistake about it, he’s a talented player. After all, you don’t spend so long at Real Madrid if you’re not.

Asensio would provide some much-needed cover for Mohamed Salah down that right side, while he could also slot into the midfield if he was needed.

As a depth signing on a free transfer at the end of the season, this really wouldn’t be a bad move for Liverpool and it’s definitely a story that is worth keeping an eye on.

Photo By Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

