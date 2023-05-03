‘’A big bounty’: David Ornstein shares how much Leeds are paying Sam Allardyce for just four games











Sam Allardyce is set to become the new Leeds manager in something of a surprising move.

This move isn’t just surprising due to Leeds sacking Javi Gracia, it’s also surprising because Allardyce hasn’t managed in the Premier League for two years now, and it looked as though he was edging towards retirement.

Indeed, Allardyce spends most of his time these days in Spain or in Dubai on the golf course, and he would have to be offered something remarkable to give up that sort of lifestyle.

According to David Ornstein, speaking on NBC, Leeds have made Allardyce a remarkable offer, stating that the 69-year-old manager is going to be offered half a million pounds as a base salary to take charge of Leeds until the end of the season with a £2.5m bonus if the Whites stay up.

Photo by Rui Vieira – Pool/Getty Images

Allardyce’s huge payday

Ornstein spoke about Allardyce.

“He didn’t do it in his last job with West Brom with 2021, but he’s never suffered a relegation other than that. There is a big bounty on this too. £500,000 as a base salary with suggestions of £2.5m on top of that if he manages to keep Leeds in the Premier League,” Ornstein said.

Massive

Remarkably, after two years out of the game, Allardyce is set to become one of the most well-payed managers in the world for a short period of time.

He could potentially earn £3m for just four weeks of work, that works out to around £750,000-a-week if he manages to get his bonus.

That sort of wage is usually reserved for the best of the best in world football, but Allardyce is going to potentially earn that while managing a relegation-threatened Premier League club for just a handful of games.

Of course, if Leeds do stay up under Allardyce it will all be worth it, but, as we all know, Big Sam faces an uphill task here.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Show all