Arsenal face Tottenham in the north London derby this weekend, and in the build-up to this game there has been loads of discussion about which players would get into their opposition teams.

We’ve heard debates about whether or not Heung-Min Son would get into the Arsenal team or whether Martin Odegaard would get into the Tottenham team.

Now, speaking on the Handbrake Off Podcast, Adrian Clarke has been discussing the player-for-player comparison between Spurs and Arsenal, and he says that the only Tottenham player he’d take right now is James Maddison.

Indeed, the pundit says that he wouldn’t mind Maddison in this Arsenal side one bit, claiming that he would actually be a better fit than Kai Havertz in this midfield make-up.

Maddison better than Havertz

Clarke spoke about the £45m player.

“Spurs will give us some hairy moments, but player for player we are superior to them. I don’t think I’d have many of their players in their team. I don’t like combined XIs and stuff like that. Spurs are capable of beating us, but player for player, maybe Maddison for Havertz is the only one from their team I’d put in ours at the moment,” Clarke said.

“I’ve always liked Maddison and he would’ve been a better fit than Kai Havertz in that left sided number 10/8 type role. He has settled very well at Tottenham and he was a bargain. I would’ve been very interested in him for sure.”

Looks it

Of course, it’s early days yet for both Havertz and Maddison at Arsenal and Tottenham, but it has to be said that Maddison is looking like a much better player right now.

They’re both very different players and they take up different positions, but with the right coaching, we don’t see any reason why Maddison wouldn’t be able to do what Havertz has done for Arsenal so far. After all, the German has hardly ripped up any trees, has he?

Maddison does appear to be much better than Havertz, and Arsenal may be looking back and regretting not signing him this summer.