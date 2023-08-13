What sources are now saying about Romeo Lavia amid Chelsea and Liverpool links

Journalist Ben Jacobs claims that Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia remains keen on a move to Liverpool, despite strong interest from Chelsea.

Liverpool and Chelsea have been locked in an incredible transfer saga over the weekend, with the two clubs locking horns over a move for Moises Caicedo.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men look set to win the battle to sign Caicedo, with the Brighton star closing in on a switch to Stamford Bridge.

Jurgen Klopp could still land another midfield target in Romeo Lavia, despite reports that Chelsea have also offered £48 million to sign the Saints star.

And Jacobs claims that sources believe Lavia is still keen on a move to Anfield.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

What sources are now saying about Lavia

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jacobs believes it’s still ‘quite likely’ that Lavia ends up signing for Liverpool this summer, providing they match Chelsea’s bid.

“The thing about Lavia is that it’s not necessarily just a money deal because Liverpool and Chelsea are in the same broad ballpark,” the journalist said.

“Everyone knows that Southampton are looking for £50million or more and, naturally, they may ask for a little bit more if they do have two genuinely active suitors.

“But the feeling still remains, from sources, that Lavia would quite like to move to Liverpool. With Lavia, the ball is in Liverpool’s court. How do they respond to Chelsea’s bid? Are they prepared to match it or even go higher?

“If so, I think Lavia is still quite likely to end up at Liverpool. But, obviously, if Liverpool walk away, the dynamic changes.

“We’re going to have to wait and see on that one. But, make no mistake, Chelsea are there for Caicedo. They’re pushing for Caicedo and he has been their number one target all summer.”

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

It would be a surprise if Liverpool didn’t go all out for Lavia now as they look set to miss out on Caicedo.

The 19-year-old impressed for Southampton last season after securing a switch to the south coast from Manchester City last summer.

While Lavia is arguably slightly behind Caicedo in terms of his readiness to make an impact for a top side, he has huge potential.

Liverpool were in for the Belgian before launching a bid to sign Caicedo and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them revisit their interest now.