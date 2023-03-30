Tottenham target Alessandro Bastoni wants to sign new deal with Inter











Tottenham Hotspur transfer target Alessandro Bastoni reportedly wants to stay at Inter Milan and sign a new deal.

Spurs apparently wanted the Italy international last summer.

But a deal did not materialise, and he stayed with Inter.

This season, since their failure to land Bastoni, Spurs have struggled defensively.

Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

Their 40 goals conceded in the league is the most of any club currently in the top 10.

A new central defender is likely to be near the top of the agenda in the summer – but it looks as though the chances of the club landing Bastoni might be slim.

Fabrizio Romano has been speaking about the star’s future.

He believes the 23-year-old – who was valued at £52 million – is looking to stay at Inter, and is ready to sign a new deal.

He told Caught Offside: “Tottenham wanted Alessandro Bastoni last summer, but it was not possible to proceed as he wanted to stay at Inter.

“Bastoni still wants to stay and sign new deal with Inter; discussions are ongoing, there was a meeting yesterday with his agent and negotiations continue.”

It has been reported recently that Chelsea were looking to sign Bastoni.

But it looks like the Blues could also face missing out.

So it looks like Bastoni is a player that Tottenham will have to move on from.

He didn’t fancy the move last summer, and it doesn’t look like he has changed his stance.

Photo by Mattia Ozbot – Inter/Inter via Getty Images

He seems to be very happy at Inter, who are set to finish in the top four this season.

With Antonio Conte having now left, it feels like the task of signing Bastoni would be much more difficult.

And it’s a shame, because Bastoni has previously been branded a ‘superstar’ by agent Roberto De Fanti.