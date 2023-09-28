93% pass completion, 2 interceptions: 23-year-old Arsenal player went under the radar against Brentford

Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior once again seriously impressed against Brentford last night and put in a match winning display.

Kiwior was deployed at left-back in order to give Oleksandr Zinchenko a rest.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

And much like he has done in all his opportunities this season, the Polish centre-back put on a real display for Mikel Arteta.

Kiwior was awarded a 7.6 rating from Sofa Score and boasted some brilliant stats.

Alongside his 93% pass completion and 2 interceptions, the defender also made one key clearance off the line.

Kiwior rescued Aaron Ramsdale’s clean sheet when the England international was finally beaten late on.

The centre-back hooked the ball off the line and sent Arsenal into the next round.

Of course, Arsenal and Kiwior will now face a trip to West Ham United after beating Brentford 1-0.

Another tough fixture for Mikel Arteta, whose side do actually look a lot stronger on the road right now.

Arsenal have kept a clean sheet in all three of their 1-0 away wins this season.

Against Brentford Kiwior proved how underrated he is at Arsenal

Although he was deployed at left-back last night Kiwior must now have a strong shout to start at centre-back.

Much like Takehiro Tomiyasu, the defender is putting real pressure on the partnership of Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

And whilst the latter is never going to be dropped, Arteta has been willing to rotate Gabriel.

Arsenal have a ton of games this season and progressing in the cup will only provide more opportunities.

Despite the injury crisis at the club right now, Arteta does still have excellent competition for places.

Moreover, Kiwior wasn’t the only Arsenal player who impressed against Brentford.

Jorginho made an excellent comeback from a difficult afternoon against Tottenham Hotspur.

Something teammate Gabriel was quick to celebrate on Instagram.