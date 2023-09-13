£90k-a-week Aston Villa player could now leave, he has been ‘recommended’ to European club

The transfer window is still open in Turkey and one club in the country is interested in signing a player from Aston Villa.

The latest reports from Takvim have the latest transfer update. They suggest that Aston Villa midfielder Leander Dendoncker is attracting interest.

The report goes on to say that Fenerbache want to sign a midfielder before their transfer window slams shut.

This has led them to turn their attention towards Dendoncker. The player has been ‘recommended’ to management at the Turkish club and is apparently valued at around £13million.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Leander Dendoncker attracting interest from Turkey

The Belgian midfielder has not featured for Aston Villa in the Premier League this season. He hasn’t featured in the Premier League since a three-minute cameo in May.

With him on £90,000-a-week, it would be good for Villa to allow the player to depart this month and possibly head to Turkey.

The move would benefits all parties. Dendoncker would move to a club where he would get more game time. Meanwhile, Villa would get some hefty wages off of their finances.

Despite Villa not being able to sign a replacement until January, it does not look like they will miss the 28 year-old too much.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

The club have signed some top players, including a midfielder in Youri Tielemans, so losing Dendoncker would not be too much of an issue.

Villa need to have a very strong campaign when Premier League returns this weekend as they have suffered some big losses to Liverpool and Newcastle.