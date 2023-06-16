Kai Havertz to Arsenal seems to be progressing very quickly.

The German was linked with a move to the Emirates earlier this week, and it appears as though the Gunners are wasting no time on this deal.

Indeed, according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, Havertz and Arsenal already almost have an agreement on personal terms, and the only thing that seemingly needs doing now is the agreement with Chelsea over the fee.

Havertz to Arsenal almost agreed

Romano shared what he knows about the ‘talented’ Chelsea ace.

“About Arsenal, important information on Kai Havertz. From what I understand, Kai Havertz and his agents have given the greenlight to the contract proposal. He is prepared to say yes. 90% of the personal terms are agreed, so Kai Havertz is prepared to say yes to Arsenal. Arsenal and Chelsea are negotiating, the starting request from Chelsea was £70, £75m, Arsenal will not pay that money, but sources believe Chelsea will be flexible on that one,” Romano said.

Could get done

This rumour has come from left-field this week, but it looks as though Havertz could actually end up being Arsenal’s first signing of the summer.

Indeed, with the Declan Rice race heating up and Arsenal’s opening bid being rejected, that one seems to be stalling, while the Havertz move appears to be full steam ahead.

The German has almost agreed personal terms with Arsenal, and, as Romano says, Chelsea are willing to be flexible on the fee.

This could be one that is all tied up very soon, and, from out of nowhere, Havertz could be playing for Arsenal next season.

This just goes to show how quickly the transfer window can get moving.