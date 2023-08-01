‘90% certain’: Journalist is almost sure ‘amazing’ Tottenham player is about to leave

Harry Kane’s Tottenham future is very much up in the air right now, and it genuinely looks like he could leave Spurs this summer.

Bayern Munich have been in advanced negotiations about this transfer for a little while now, and after a new round of talks with Daniel Levy this week, there’s a feeling that this could be coming to a head.

Speaking on The View From The Lane Podcast, James Maw has been discussing the Kane situation, and he’s now come to terms with the fact that the star striker could be leaving, stating that he’s now 90% certain he is going to leave during this transfer window.

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

90% sure

Maw shared his verdict on the ‘amazing’ attacker.

“I said during the emergency special podcast last week that I was feeling sanguine about the whole thing and the Kane situation specifically. But now that has swung completely the other way. I’m now 90% certain he is going to leave in this window, which is where I assume you are now? I said in the Whatsapp group last week where I’m trying to figure out how we’d spend the money, and I’m not sure if that’s bargaining or acceptance in the seven stages of post-Harry Kane Spurs grief,” Maw said.

Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Disaster

We really can’t underestimate just how much of an unmitigated disaster it would be if Kane left Tottenham this summer.

Not only is Kane Spurs’ best goalscorer, he’s their primary creator as well.

This team finished eighth last season with his 30 goals in the side. Imagine where they will be without him?

We hate to brand any side a ‘one-man team’ but if there is any club in the Premier League that deserves that moniker it’s Tottenham with Kane.

Spurs may be about to move into a post-Kane era and that is very scary to say the least.