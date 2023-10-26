9 duels won, 54 touches: £45m Newcastle player was absolutely everywhere against Borussia Dortmund last night

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon was on top form once again despite a gut-wrenching loss to Borussia Dortmund last night.

Eddie Howe’s team were frustrated against Dortmund, and none more so than Gordon.

Photo by Harriet Massey/Newcastle United via Getty Images

The £45m winger was at his explosive best down the left and was causing Dortmund all kinds of issues.

Moreover, at some points it did feel as if Newcastle’s Gordon was having a one on one duel with Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

And Sofa Score did rate those two players as the best duo at St. James’ Park last night.

Gordon produced some brilliant numbers during his 90 minutes, and was very unlucky not to be rewarded.

The winger won nine duels as well creating one big chance and having 54 touches across the game.

There were a few doubts when Gordon made the switch to Newcastle from Everton in January, but the winger has now put those to bed.

Given the injury to Harvey Barnes, Newcastle needed Gordon to step up and show greater consistency – a challenge he’s fulfilling.

Gordon did everything he could to inspire a Newcastle comeback against Dortmund

Although he came out on top of the tie, Gregor Kobel was very complimentary of Newcastle’s efforts.

The goalkeeper praised the ‘extremely aggressive’ pressing style of Eddie Howe’s side.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

And Kobel did admit that his side were fortunate to take all three points in the end.

Of course, Gordon and Newcastle will have the chance to avenge the result in a fortnight’s time when they travel to Dortmund.

And despite a historic win against PSG just weeks ago, Newcastle are now sat in third place in the group.

But perhaps the most worrying takeaway for Eddie Howe last night will be the injuries suffered.

Alexander Isak hobbled off with a repeat of his groin issue.

Moreover, Jacob Murphy suffered a ‘serious’ shoulder injury – extremely untimely issues for Howe.

Newcastle fans may now consider the January transfer window as a crucial one for the club if they are going to sustain their recent success.