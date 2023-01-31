£17m player is going to leave Arsenal if Jorginho's arrives - journalist











Arsenal are now going to let Albert Sambi Lokonga leave on loan if Jorginho comes in to replace him today.

London World’s Chris Wheatley claims that the Gunners turned down approaches from Monaco earlier this month.

But that was because they did not have the cover, with Mo Elneny also facing an extended period on the sidelines through injury.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Arsenal to let Lokonga go on loan after signing Jorginho

But with Jorginho coming in to offer cover and competition for places in the midfield, Lokonga is free to join Crystal Palace on loan until the end of the season.

There, of course, he will learn from legendary Arsenal skipper Patrick Vieira about becoming a top midfielder, and he will hope for more gametime.

It has been a tough season for Sambi, and his lack of match fitness and sharpness has been clear in the games he has been brought into.

£17 million man Sambi clearly has ability, but he remains raw and Jorginho offers superior experience of elite matches and big finals.

Some Arsenal fans may not like the move; the Italian is leaving Chelsea, which has been an issue for Arsenal before, and is not a young player with potential.

But he may help them get over the line in the title chase and if it helps Sambi go somewhere else and develop, it could work well for all parties.