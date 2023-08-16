Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares appears to have changed his squad number at the club judging by a recent training session.

Previously the number 20, Tavares can be seen wearing a shirt ending in eight in the latest training pictures.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Journalist Jeorge Bird took to X to confirm that Tavares had in fact been given the 28 shirt ahead of the new season.

This may come as something of a surprise following today’s update that Nuno Tavares is subject to a bid from Nottingham Forest.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano also shared an update on X saying the Premier League club were keen to sign Tavares on a permanent deal.

You would doubt the number suggests a change in stance – Arsenal are prepared to let Tavares leave, but it is an interesting decision.

Whether or not Tavares’ previous number 20 is intended for another Arsenal player remains to be seen.

It certainly wouldn’t seem advised for fans to rush out to purchase their new Tavares shirt with 28 on the back.

The defender was said to be on a list of players that Mikel Arteta wanted to depart this summer.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Tavares was of course on loan at Marseille last season and hasn’t been reintegrated into the first team squad this year.

Along with a number of returning Arsenal players, Tavares doesn’t seem to have a future with the side.

Whether or not any reported Tavares advances will reach an agreement will have to wait.

But it’s clear that there is interest for the talented full-back.

And at 23-years-old you would think that £8m Tavares still has plenty of potential to fulfill.

Tavares is said to prefer a Premier League stay if he leaves Arsenal this summer.

West Ham have also been credited with interest in the past but it seems Nottingham Forest are now most advanced.