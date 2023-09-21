86% pass completion, 3 interceptions: 23-year-old Leeds player had another outstanding evening against Hull

After another impressive display against Hull City last night Leeds United’s Ethan Ampadu is quietly becoming a top performer for the side.

Most of the plaudits will rightfully be pouring in for Crysencio Summerville after an excellent showing off of the bench.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

However, Ampadu’s role in Daniel Farke’s Leeds team really is now a crucial one.

Via Sofa Score, Amapdu completed 86% of his 43 passes, made 3 interceptions and made 2 tackles.

And on a night when Leeds needed to dig in after an unfortunate Joe Rodon red card, his role shouldn’t go unnoticed.

Ampadu arrived as Leeds’ first signing under Farke this summer for a fee of £7m.

And it would now seem that having a new permanent setting is having a positive impact on the Wales international.

The 23-year-old has not missed a single minute for Leeds this season in league or cup and now has a key role to play.

Leeds of course added further depth in central midfield towards the end of the summer transfer window.

Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara both arrived but are having to settle for a back up role for now.

Ampadu helped Leeds earn an important point against Hull

In the circumstances of the red card, you would expect that last night’s point was a very good one against high-flying Hull.

Leeds have now gone three games since conceding a goal and are showing an up-turn in form since the international break.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

And in a busy schedule, Ampadu and Leeds will welcome Watford to Elland Road on Saturday just three days after this trip to Hull.

Perhaps Daniel Farke will now look to make more changes with tired legs in mind.

It would seem likely that Liam Cooper will be installed into the back line in Rodon’s absence.

Moreover, Summerville must be pushing for a start and may well do given an injury picked up by Wilfried Gnonto.