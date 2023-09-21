8.59 out of 10: ‘Sensational’ Arsenal player named in CL Team of the Week after great goalscoring performance

Arsenal had a brilliant start in the Champions League this season and this saw one player find a place in the WhoScored Champions League.

It was the best start possible for Arsenal. They kept a clean sheet, won the match and also scored four goals on the night.

Goals came from Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard. It was no doubt great to see.

Club captain Martin Odegaard was the player who found himself a place in the team of the week in the first set of Champions League fixtures.

Photo by Photo Prestige/Soccrates/Getty Images

Martin Odegaard placed in Champions League team of the week

It is no shock to see the attacking midfielder make the WhoScored team of the week for his impressive performance against PSV.

WhoScored placed him in the starting lineup and gave the attacking midfielder a rating of 8.59 out of 10 for how he played.

Not only did he score but he also completed three successful dribbles and maintained a pass success rate of 91.4%.

The player was hailed by the media and by pundits, with one calling his performance on the night ‘sensational‘

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It is no doubt a shock that Odegaard is still only 24 years-old. His ceiling is very high and it is scary thinking how much more he could grow as he is already a top player.

If Arsenal are to do well this season then they need the midfielder to keep on playing at his best as he is key to their success.