8.41 out of 10: Newcastle player named in CL Team of the Week after absolutely ‘brilliant’ performance

One Newcastle United player has been placed in the team of the week for his impressive performance in Milan.

It was a good performance from Newcastle in their first Champions League game in two decades as they managed to draw 0-0 against AC Milan.

One player who shone for Newcastle was goalkeeper Nick Pope. He definitely kept the team in the game and without him they could have easily lost.

His good performances were clearly noted as he was placed in the team of the week for his impressive display.

Photo by sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Nick Pope selected in Champions League team of the week

The £10m goalkeeper has no doubt been great for the Magpies ever since signing for the club. He has been a huge reason for their recent successes.

WhoScored produced a team of the week for teams involved in the Champions League this week and Nick Pope managed to find a place in the eleven.

More so, WhoScored gave the English international a rating of 8.41 out of ten. This saw him as the sixth-best rated player of the week.

Nick Pope was kept very busy and over the course of the 90 minutes, he managed to make eight saves and AC Milan could have easily scored a couple of goals in the first half without him in between the sticks.

Photo by FCI Fabrizio Carabelli Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

He was hailed as ‘brilliant‘ for his performance in the match and hopefully the attacking players at the club will be more effective in future games.

If Newcastle want to get through to the knockouts of the Champions League and it wouldn’t be a shock to see Pope produce more top performances.