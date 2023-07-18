Tottenham Hotspur got the Ange Postecoglou era under way with an entertaining 3-2 loss over West Ham United.

Spurs delivered a promising performance that had plenty of positives upon which the players and staff can build.

However, a familiar issue for Tottenham reared its head in the game, namely that of defensive frailties.

For Danny Ings’ opener, Spurs failed to clear a corner and the ball fell back to Jarrod Bowen on the right wing.

The Hammers striker evaded Sergio Reguilon and nodded in his teammate’s delivery.

Divin Mubama then doubled his side’s lead against Spurs by nodding in from a corner conceded by Guglielmo Vicario.

Postecoglou made wholesale changes at the break and Tottenham continued to dominate proceedings.

Spurs were finally able to get on the scoresheet as Giovani Lo Celso volleyed home through Lukasz Fabianski’s legs.

Tottenham then drew level minutes later as debutant Destiny Udogie glanced home from another set piece.

Sadly it wasn’t to be for Spurs, who conceded again when Gianluca Scamacca raced away to slot past Brandon Austin.

Despite the defeat, quite a few Tottenham players emerged with credit from their individual displays.

One of these was Manor Solomon, who was arguably the best Spurs player in the first half.

‘Very confident and direct with the ball’

Three media outlets who did post-match ratings all liked what they saw from the 23-year-old Tottenham newcomer.

Football London gave Solomon 8 out of 10 and wrote: ‘A bright start to his Tottenham, linking up well with Reguilon.

‘Very confident and direct with the ball. Had a couple of efforts on goal and a claim for a penalty.’

Meanwhile, the Evening Standard went with 7 out of 10 for the new Tottenham signing.

‘Just about Tottenham’s best player during the first-half and looked very lively cutting inside,’ they wrote.

‘Unlucky not to score or assist.’

And 90Min gave Solomon 7 out of 10 and wrote: ‘Eager to get involved and the chief creator of Spurs’ early chances.’

Postecoglou will no doubt be buzzing over what he’s seen from Solomon.

Hopefully there’ll be much more of the same in the coming weeks and months.