8/10: ‘Exceptional’ 26 y/o Liverpool ace has given Klopp something to think about ahead of West Ham – TBR View

Liverpool picked up a good 3-1 victory in their first Europa League game of the season last night and Luis Diaz was on top form.

The Liverpool player would have no doubt given manager Jurgen Klopp something to think about ahead of their Premier League match on the weekend.

The club have an abundance of attacking talent available and this means that players are fighting every week for a place in the starting lineup.

After his solid performance against LASK, Diaz has definitely given a good audition to tell Klopp he deserves to start on the weekned.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Luis Diaz has given Jurgen Klopp a selection headache

The ‘exceptional‘ winger has been a fan favourite every since he joined the club and he has definitely been a top player.

Against LASK, the 26 year-old picked up a rating of 8 out of 10, per SofaScore and was one of the best Liverpool players on the pitch. He was given the best rating out of the whole squad.

Diaz managed to score a goal, complete one successful dribble, win six ground duels and he also successfully completed three long balls.

After such a performance, there is no doubt that he could play a pivotal part in Liverpool’s next match in the Premier League. He has definitely given Klopp something to think about.

Photo by Severin Aichbauer/SEPA.Media /Getty Images

The Liverpool Echo also gave Diaz an eight out of 10 as well so he impressed many with his top performance.

West Ham have been really good this season so the match will be tough for Liverpool. They need to make sure that they have their top players who are on form playing and Diaz definitely fits the bill.