‘8/10’, ‘Continues to impress’: Media hails Arsenal gem who ‘was a constant threat’ in UEFA Youth League

The Arsenal academy played in their first UEFA Youth League game of the season yesterday and the media raved over Arsenal gem Ethan Nwaneri.

Due to Arsenal qualifying for the Champions League, the U19’s at the academy feature in the UEFA Youth League. The U19’s played against PSV.

Sadly, they lost 2-1 to the Dutch side but the media still think a fair few of them played pretty well during the match.

One who they believed was on top form was Ethan Nwaneri, a highly-rated prospect who Mikel Arteta has already given a Premier League debut.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Media rave over Ethan Nwaneri during UEFA Youth League

Despite losing 2-1, it is still a great experience for the young Hale End academy prospects to have and will be a great learning curve for them.

Football.London covered the game and were very impressed by what they saw of the attacking midfielder.

Reviewing the performances after the game, they said: “Ethan Nwaneri: The Premier League’s youngest-ever player continues to impress. Was a constant threat with the ball at his feet in transition. Took his goal extremely well, firing the ball into the bottom corner on the edge of the box. 8.“

The 16 year-old is clearly seen as a top talent to have already been given his Premier League debut as well as be playing for a higher age group currently.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

What was also good to see from the player was the fact that he managed to get the goal for the Gunners and no doubt Mikel Arteta will have been keeping an eye on the game.

He looks an exciting prospect and fans of Arsenal should be very excited as the attacking midfielder looks to be a big player for the future.