Journalist Ryan Taylor has claimed that West Ham United star Michail Antonio isn’t currently in talks to leave the club this summer.

Taylor took to Twitter on Tuesday morning and shared an update on reports suggesting that Antonio could be heading to Saudi Arabia.

Antonio has been a reliable performer for West Ham over the years and played a key role in their Europa Conference League victory last season.

But the 33-year-old struggled to find the back of the net regularly last season, which could lead to West Ham looking at bringing in another striker.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

The Jamaican international has been heavily linked with a move away from the London Stadium over the past couple of transfer windows.

And reports surfaced yesterday that he’s now in ‘advanced negotiations’ to join Steven Gerrard at Al Ettifaq.

While Antonio could still end up leaving East London this summer, Taylor claims there is ‘no truth’ to these reports.

Antonio not in talks to leave West Ham

Taylor claims West Ham and Al Ettifaq are not currently in talks over a deal for Antonio to move to the Middle East this summer.

The Daily Express journalist wrote: ”Currently no talks between Al Ettifaq & West Ham for Michail Antonio.

“As previously reported he is a player that could depart the London Stadium this summer but there is currently no truth in claims he’s in advanced negotiations over move to Saudi Arabia.”

Antonio has proven to be an inspired piece of business for West Ham after he joined the club for just £7 million back in 2015.

But it’s fair to say that he’s struggled over the past 18 months and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him move on this summer.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

The Hammers lacked a prolific goalscorer last season, with both Gianluca Scamacca and Danny Ings failing to make a big impact.

David Moyes will surely be keen to address this area of the squad this summer, especially if Antonio does end up leaving.