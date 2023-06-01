£7m Premier League striker says his whole team 'don't like Tottenham'











Michail Antonio has admitted that the West Ham United team ‘don’t like’ Tottenham Hotspur due to the rivalry between the two clubs.

Spurs and West Ham have enjoyed differing seasons as Ryan Mason’s men missed out on European qualification.

The Hammers will have the chance to qualify for the Europa League as they prepare for the Conference League final against Fiorentina next week.

West Ham failed to pick up a win against Tottenham this season as they settled for a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium before suffering a 2-0 defeat in north London.

But Michail Antonio has admitted to FILTHYFELLAS that he and his West Ham teammates are desperate to beat Tottenham every time they play against them.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Antonio on Tottenham

The West Ham striker revealed that his team simply ‘don’t like’ Tottenham, mainly due to the rivalry between the fans.

“We don’t like Tottenham,” Antonio declared. “Obviously it’s based more on the fans, because the fans don’t like them, we don’t like them.

“It’s got to that stage where we want to beat them for the fans and the rivalry is big for the fans, so the rivalry is big for us.”

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

There’s certainly no love lost between the two clubs, especially as Tottenham are widely viewed as West Ham’s biggest rival.

Spurs seem to be the fiercest rivals for plenty of London clubs, including both Arsenal and Chelsea.

West Ham fans will undoubtedly love to hear Antonio’s comments, while the Tottenham faithful won’t exactly be surprised.

The Hammers are always up for the occasion when they play Spurs and it’s led to some brilliant games over the years.

Antonio also boasts a decent record against Spurs as he’s netted 6 times in 14 appearances, while he also became the first player to score against them at their new stadium back in April 2019.

