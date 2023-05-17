£7m player admits he had an absolute shocker for West Ham last week











West Ham United star Michail Antonio has labelled his performance in the Europa Conference League last week as ‘embarrassing’.

The Hammers picked up a vital 2-1 win over AZ Alkmaar last Thursday and will take their slim advantage to Holland tomorrow night.

David Moyes will be hoping to guide his West Ham side to a European final, after dropping out of the Europa League at the same stage last season.

West Ham were made to work hard for their win as they trailed for a large period in the game and it’s fair to say that Antonio struggled on the night.

Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The 33-year-old just couldn’t get into the game for long periods but Moyes stuck by his man and reaped the rewards. Antonio bagged what turned out to be the winning goal in the 75th minute after Said Benrahma had levelled things up from the penalty spot.

But Antonio has told the Footballer’s Football Podcast that he wouldn’t have complained if Moyes decided to take him off just moments before he scored.

Antonio on AZ Alkmaar display

The West Ham striker spoke about his struggles on the night and admitted that he was ‘rag-dolled’ by the AZ Alkmaar defence.

He said: “It was the truth, I was getting rag-dolled! It was embarrassing. I was getting rag-dolled all over the pitch.

“But 90 percent of them were fouls and the ref was giving me nothing! I can’t do anything, if the ref isn’t going to give me anything.

“Everyone was moaning at me, the gaffer was saying you have to do better, and I was like ‘mate, the man is running into my back with two hands, there’s nothing I can do’.

“He was like ‘no, you have to deal with it, he isn’t giving you nothing so you have to deal with it’. It got to the stage I was getting frustrated, I started sitting on the floor like a child.

“I was like ‘ref you have got to sort me out’. But I got my goal, so I don’t care! But I’m not going to lie, if I did get dragged five minutes earlier I probably would have deserved it.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Antonio has endured a difficult campaign, but he’s been West Ham’s most reliable striker.

Gianluca Scamacca has struggled to settle in England and has been unlucky with injuries, while Danny Ings is yet to make an impact after his move from Aston Villa in January.

While Antonio wasn’t at his best last Thursday, the £7 million man still popped up with what could prove to be a vital goal in the tie.

