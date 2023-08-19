Tottenham Hotspur laid down a marker to the rest of the Premier League with a thrilling 2-0 win over Manchester United on Saturday.

Ange Postecoglou pledged to bring entertaining football to Spurs and he delivered on his promise in a huge home fixture.

Pape Matar Sarr broke the deadlock for Tottenham in the 49th minute, firing past Andre Onana from Dejan Kulusevski’s cutback.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Tottenham then forced an own goal from Lisandro Martinez in the 83rd minute after great work from Ivan Perisic and James Maddison.

It was a monumental team effort, with the vast majority of the Spurs players delivering solid displays.

The Tottenham back line, for so long one of the team’s weak points, was pretty much watertight against Man United.

And Cristian Romero once again showed the class that has made him the Lilywhites’ top defender since he came in through the door.

‘Important interventions’

Football.london‘s Alasdair Gold gave him an 8 out of 10 rating for his efforts on the day.

‘Back after his clash of heads, he had a VAR check against him for a potential handball in the Spurs box in the first half with nothing given,’ he wrote.

‘Otherwise he was imperious at the back and played some lovely passes out to the flanks.’

Likewise, Dan Kilpatrick of the Evening Standard went with an 8 out of 10 for the World Cup winner.

‘Made some important interventions defensively and was excellent at playing out with the ball,’ he wrote.

‘Might have both won and conceded a penalty on another day.’

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

As per Whoscored.com, Romero also clocked up some impressive stats.

The 25-year-old took 90 touches of the ball, made 74 passes and registered one effort at the other end.

He also weighed in with four clearances, three blocks, one tackle and one interception.

There were also three accurate long ball deliveries.

All in all, a great day at the office for the entire Spurs team, with the back line deserving a special mention.