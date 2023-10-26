£73m Manchester United player tipped up as potential signing for West Ham

The Jadon Sancho situation at Manchester United is pretty messy to say the least.

The winger has been involved in a very public spat with Erik ten Hag as of late, and all signs point towards a departure from Old Trafford in the near future.

Sancho has struggled since arriving in the Premier League, and many believe he could do with a move back to Germany to rediscover his mojo.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Graeme Bailey has named Borussia Dortmund as the favourites to sign Sancho, but he also named West Ham United as a possible destination, claiming that the player himself would like a move to London.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Sancho to West Ham possible

Bailey shared what he knows about the £73m winger.

“I would still make Dortmund favourites at the moment, but there’s interest in England. West Ham are looking at that situation, it’s possible. They need someone on that left side. Chelsea are always looking. If he does leave it’s likely he would want to go to London,” Bailey said.

Sancho a big risk for West Ham

We can’t help but think that this would be a massive risk from West Ham to make this move.

Sancho is on massive money at Manchester United, and he’s really not been very good at all since heading to Old Trafford.

Described as being ‘slow’, the winger really isn’t suited to this league, and he certainly isn’t suited to David Moyes’ style of play.

Compare Sancho to someone like Jarrod Bowen, who has thrived at West Ham, and they are chalk and cheese as players.

There’s something in there with Sancho – we saw it at Borussia Dortmund for long enough, but we can’t say with any sort of confidence that he’d be a good addition to this West Ham side at this moment in time.