‘Incredible’ Newcastle star ‘may not be risked’ vs Brentford due to injury

The latest reports suggest that one Newcastle player picked up a possible injury on international duty and he may not be risked this weekend.

Newcastle return to the Premier League with a home fixture against Brentford and they desperately need to get three points.

They have not had the best start to the Premier League this season and have lost their last three games to tough opposition.

Summer signing Sandro Tonali has been a shining light for Newcastle so far but now reports suggest he may not be risked on the weekend.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Is Sandro Tonali injured?

The latest reports from The Shields Gazette have shared the latest on Tonali and his possible injury. Tonali missed Italy’s game with Ukraine this week. Apparently, the midfielder had a slight muscle injury.

Due to this, and due to the fact that Newcastle are playing in the Champions League on Tuesday night, Tonali ‘may not be risked’ for the Premier League match against Brentford.

It will be interesting to see who takes the Italian’s place if this happens. If manager Eddie Howe makes this move then it is very risky.

The ‘incredible‘ player, who signed from AC Milan in the summer, is a huge player for the club in both attack and defence.

Photo by David Horton – CameraSport via Getty Images

If Howe were to rest Tonali ahead of their Champions League match in fear of his injury and Newcastle were to lose against Brentford then it would be a bad start to the season.

They need to pick up some momentum and if Tonali is fit. Howe needs to play him in every game possible to get the best out of Newcastle.