6ft 5in Arsenal youngster puts on stunning display while on loan yesterday

Arsenal fans will be very pleased to hear that Arthur Okonkwo is now starting to find form during his loan at League Two’s Wrexham.

Okonkwo was once again a star performer for the Welsh side as they held on to a 1-0 win away to Crawley following a red card.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The goalkeeper is now enjoying his third loan spell away from Arsenal and seems as if he has now found a place where he can make real progress.

And at 22-years-old, there’s still real hope for the former England under-18s international.

According to Sofa Score, Okonkwo managed to play one key pass along with five saves and two punches during the game.

Moreover, the keeper was the highest rated player for Wrexham on a day when the whole defence fared well.

Wrexham loan is a huge chance for Okonkwo to impress Arsenal

Although Okonkwo has stepped down to League Two, his performances shouldn’t be taken for granted.

Several experienced goalkeepers such as Ben Foster have proven how difficult it can be between the sticks at a celebrity club like Wrexham.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

And Arsenal will surely feel that a spell at Wrexham will prepare Okonkwo well if he is to make it at the top level.

However, at 22-years-old some fans may have their doubts over an Arsenal loanee making it for the senior side.

But those thoughts should be allayed by the growth curve goalkeepers can still enjoy in their mid to late twenties.

Arsenal have some tough decisions to make between the sticks

Upon Okonkwo’s return from his loan at Wrexham, Arsenal will have some key decisions to make.

21-year-old Karl Hein is currently third choice at the club and has little prospect of senior football.

Moreover, David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale will surely need fresh reassurances over their position at the club.

There could be a lot of change.

Therefore, it just shows how valuable Okonkwo impressing during his time at Wrexham will be.