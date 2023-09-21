£67k-a-week West Ham ace’s weekend display emphasises that Moyes has to start him in Europa League – TBR View

West Ham lost to Manchester City on the weekend but they still put in a good performance. Despite the loss, Tomas Soucek showed his importance and why he needs to start in the Europa League later today.

West Ham ended up losing 3-1 and the performance showed that they will be a tough side to face this season.

They have started the season well and sit sixth after picking up 10 points from an available 15. David Moyes will no doubt be very happy.

A big reason for this has been the strength of the midfield and Tomas Soucek’s performance on the weekend emphasises how important he will be against Backla Topola.

Photo by West Ham United FC/Getty Images

Soucek demonstrated his importance with solid performance

The Hammers won the Europa Conference League last season but the Europa League is no doubt tougher and they cannot get complacent.

The £67k-a-week midfielder showed how important he was in the match against Manchester City and his stats from the game emphasised his quality.

Soucek picked up a 7.5 rating, per SofaScore and was very strong in the midfield on the day. He showed that he can be a threat at either ends of the pitch.

Soucek managed to create one big chance, completed one key pass, win one ground duel and win all six of his aerial duels.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

The midfielder also managed four clearances, three blocked shots, one tackle and also one clearance off the line.

Of course Manchester City will be tougher opposition than West Ham’s first Europa League opponents but Soucek can be the defensive asset which allows David Moyes to give other players more attacking freedom.