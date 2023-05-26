64-year-old Tottenham manager target 'wants to leave' his club now - journalist











Luciano Spalletti is on Tottenham Hotspur’s list of managers they’d like to appoint, and the Italian is now keen to leave Napoli this summer.

Spurs’ problems went from bad to worse yesterday after Arne Slot decided to extend his stay at Feyenoord instead of moving to Tottenham. He is no longer an option now, and Daniel Levy’s search continues.

Journalist Rudy Galletti has claimed on GiveMeSport that Spelletti is on Tottenham‘s wish list, and he’s desperate to leave Napoli now.

Photo by Tullio Puglia – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Tottenham target Luciano Spalletti wants to leave Napoli

Tottenham have been linked with at least a dozen managers since Antonio Conte left the club almost two months ago, but there’s nobody even close to getting the job now, after Arne Slot’s snub yesterday.

It seemed clear that the Feyenoord boss was the man Levy wanted at Spurs, but now that it’s no longer an option, Tottenham are looking at other managers.

Galetti has claimed that Luciano Spalletti is among the names on Tottenham’s shortlist right now.

He said: “The situation on Spalletti is quite complicated. He wants to leave Napoli after a triumphant season. The reason for the farewell is linked to the future technical project that, at the moment, the president Aurelio De Laurentiis is not sure how to prepare for next season.

“However, Napoli triggered the option for one more year, but Spalletti wanted more guarantees from the club to stay. To complicate the situation even more, there is a clause in the contract of the Napoli coach in which he must sit out for one year in case of early termination of the agreement.

“Despite this, the interest from big European teams is concrete. And among these, there is Tottenham. The Italian coach said a few days ago that no club had made any official proposal until now. This is true. But Spurs have included him on their list.

“A lot will depend on who will be Tottenham’s next sporting director. But anyway, there will be a development soon. As we know, Tottenham are still assessing who will have to lead the team next year.”

Tottenham manager target Luciano Spalletti – Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images

TBR View:

Luciano Spalletti is a very interesting option for Tottenham.

The 64-year-old just won the Serie A with Napoli in fantastic style. He ended the club’s 33-year-long wait to win the Scudetto, and he did that by scoring more and conceding less than anyone else in the division.

The fact that Spalletti wants to leave Napoli is good news for all the clubs interested in his services, including Tottenham, who apparently have him on their list.

However, whether they will be able to get him out of his contract at Napoli remains to be seen.

Photo by SSC NAPOLI/SSC NAPOLI via Getty Images

Show all