62-year-old manager is now interested in the Rangers manager’s job

Journalist Dharmesh Sheth has suggested that he has been told that Steve Bruce would be interested in the Rangers job and his name has been put forward to the Ibrox hierarchy.

Sheth was speaking to Give Me Sport as the Gers continue their search for Michael Beale’s successor after sacking their manager following their weekend defeat.

Steve Bruce has been out of work since his short spell as West Brom boss in 2022. Rightly or wrongly, his stock has seemingly fallen considerably over the last few years. And it would arguably be a surprise to see him manage at the highest level once again in the future.

Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Nevertheless, Bruce is not ready to give up on potentially securing another top job. Sheth has suggested that the former Newcastle United boss is keen on becoming the next Rangers manager.

Steve Bruce interested in the Rangers job

And his hat has been thrown into the ring.

Photo by Steve Bardens – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

“One bit of information I got yesterday was that Bruce was interested in the job. His name has been put forward to the Rangers hierarchy,” he told Give Me Sport.

“But I think there is a situation there. They’ve got a European game in Cyprus this evening. But some of the hierarchy at Rangers have stayed behind in Glasgow to try and get this sorted and get this decision right because, as it stands, they’re already a long way behind Celtic, generally, but also a long way behind them in the table. They will need to get this one right if they are to close that gap in the short term and particularly in the long term too.”

Gers must look elsewhere for next manager

It would not excite the Rangers fanbase if Bruce became their next manager. He absolutely deserves all kinds of praise for the career he has had. He has managed over 1000 games. And he has won promotion to the Premier League on a number of occasions.

However, you have to go back a little while to find the last job Bruce did where you could say it was an overwhelming success.

His spells with the likes of Aston Villa, Newcastle and West Brom did not work out. And he is coming up to being out of work for a year.

The links with Steve Bruce arguably highlight the challenge Rangers face. There does not appear to be a number of available managers who are somewhere near the top of their game.

Rangers cannot afford to get their next appointment wrong having fallen some way behind the Scottish Premiership leaders already.

And it is hard to imagine too many supporters will feel that Steve Bruce is the answer.