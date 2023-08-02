£60m defender could now sign for Barcelona, after claims Arsenal wanted him

Previously reported Arsenal target Joao Cancelo is now a target for La Liga side Barcelona who have begun talks with Manchester City.

That’s according to talkSPORT who first shared the update on X.

Photo by Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

The update claimed that talks have begun between the two clubs and City would in fact prefer any departure to be permanent.

The post said: “Barcelona are in talks with Manchester City over a move for Joao Cancelo.

“City would prefer a permanent deal.”

Arsenal were credited with a lot of interest in Joao Cancelo earlier in the summer after it became clear that he’s available at City.

City’s willingness to part with Cancelo came as a huge surprise last season.

And after his loan to Bayern Munich, Mikel Arteta’s side were inevitably linked with the defender given his relationship with his former coach.

With Barcelona now in talks for Cancelo, it’ll be interesting to see if Arsenal revive any plans to sign the full-back.

However, it does now seem unlikely given that Arsenal have already recruited Jurrien Timber who has been playing as an inverted full-back in pre-season thus far.

Barcelona are in talks for reported Arsenal target Cancelo

It would seem unlikely that Arsenal would now act and pursue a deal but it’s not impossible.

Their recent attempts to sign David Raya have shown that the side will move when there’s an opportunity.

Photo by Lexy Ilsley – Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

However, given the huge outlay the club have already parted with this summer, and Cancelo previously costing £60m, it does seem a step too far.

Barcelona on the other hand could profit from Arsenal already completing a lot of their business as Cancelo would surely be excellent back in La Liga.

Cancelo previously played for Valencia before his move to Juventus and amassed 74 games in the league.

The 29-year-old full-back still has some excellent years ahead of him and it will be interesting to see if any other clubs, not just potentially Arsenal, rival Barcelona to Cancelo.

Mikel Arteta would seemingly love to recruit his former player, but now may not be the ideal time.