6 key passes, 58 touches, 3 tackles: £20m Everton player was absolutely everywhere vs Bournemouth

Everton winger Dwight McNeil arguably had his performance of the season when Sean Dyche’s side beat Bournemouth 3-0 on Saturday.

There were of course several top performers for Everton but McNeil did really stand out with his overall display.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Although they’ve had some impressive wins on the road of late, Dyche’s side did need to correct their home showings.

And yesterday was a brilliant start.

Despite not bagging a goal, Everton’s McNeil was a nuisance for Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth down the left hand side.

And according to Sofa Score, the £20m signing was able to produce six key passes, of which two of them created big chances.

Moreover, McNeil’s defensive stats were similarly impressive with six duels won in total and three tackles completed.

Stats any player box to box midfielder would be proud of, let alone a winger.

McNeil was a figure on the periphery before Dyche was appointed, and it should be no surprise that he’s now thriving.

McNeil was far too good for Bournemouth in Everton win

You could name all eleven of Everton’s players as strong performers on Saturday, but James Garner and Jack Harrison also stood out.

With Garner now playing centrally Dyche really does have a pair of industrious wingers made in his image.

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Harrison’s Premier League career was born out of the Marcelo Bielsa era at Leeds United – so it’s no surprise that he’s willing to work hard.

Even if it was a deft chip that was his decisive moment yesterday.

Dyche has been under pressure at Everton, and that won’t ease with just one home win, but fans may now be more willing to trust the process once again.

McNeil and co may have been inspiring for Everton against Bournemouth, but Dyche’s side do now have some tricky games on the horizon after the break.

Starting with a trip to Anfield.