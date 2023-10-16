£5m Arsenal player admits he’s trying so hard in training, wants to start more often

Mohamed Elneny has admitted he’s been ‘fighting’ hard in training in an attempt to start more often at Arsenal.

Elneny has been speaking to The Evening Standard after returning from a lengthy spell on the sidelines last month.

The 31-year-old picked up a serious knee injury in January that kept him out of action for the remainder of last season.

The Egyptian midfielder returned to action in the Carabao Cup last month as he came on for the final 10 minutes in the 1-0 win over Brentford.

And while Elneny is fully aware that it will take time for him to get back to full match fitness, he’s admitted he’s desperate to force his way into the Arsenal side.

Photo by Ibrahim Ezzat/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Elneny admits he’s ‘fighting’ for starting role at Arsenal

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Elneny admitted his goal is to become a starter for Arsenal once again this season.

“I want to finish my career when I’m 37 or 36, so I still have five or six years left to go,” he said. “I’m working really hard like always and trying to go back into the first XI for Arsenal. For sure, it’s my goal this year.

“I know I’m coming back from a long injury and this is what I’m doing in the training ground; fighting, fighting and fighting to come back and be in the starting XI.

“That’s why I’m giving 100 per cent every day to show I’m ready to play and then when I get the chance to play, I have to show I can still be there and give my everything to this club.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Elneny had proven to be an important squad player for Arteta before picking up a serious injury last season.

The midfielder had stepped in several times in Thomas Partey’s absence but he now faces increased competition for a place in the side after the arrival of Declan Rice.

While it seems unlikely that Elneny will force his way into Arteta’s first XI anytime soon, it’s brilliant to have players who are ready to fight for their place.