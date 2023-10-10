59-year-old manager confirms he’d seriously consider taking Rangers job

Billy Davies has confirmed that he would be ready to become Rangers manager for the rest of the season after being asked whether he would work for free at Ibrox.

Davies was speaking on Superscoreboard as the Gers continue their search for Michael Beale’s successor after a poor start to the season.

Billy Davies has been out of work for nine years now. The 59-year-old is no stranger to significant spells out of the game, having not worked in the 20 months between his two spells at Nottingham Forest. He also had a lengthy gap before that after leaving Derby County.

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Nevertheless, it seems that he is determined to return to the dug-out. And he is keen to join the side where his playing career started.

Billy Davies suggests he would take Rangers job

Davies was asked by Ewen Cameron about his agent claiming that he would be prepared to take the Rangers job until the end of the season – and work for free.

Photo by Steve Bardens – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

He did not shut the claims down, apart from suggest that he was not entirely content with what his agent had said. But he did hint that he would find the Rangers post impossible to turn down.

“If Lee wants to have a long shelf life, he better not keep continuing to go down this road,” he told Superscoreboard.

“Let me tell you something, look, I’m available. I’m just along the road. It’s a great club. And a club that I admire greatly. I certainly would go in until the end of the season and help them. I’ve got no doubt if that offer ever came along, then that’s something that I’d look at.”

Gers must look elsewhere

There is always a chance that an appointment could prove to be inspired and something could click. But Rangers giving Davies the job until the end of the season would be a worrying move.

They are some way off the summit in the Scottish Premiership. But there is a long way to go in the campaign. So if they confirmed Davies as their new manager, they would perhaps be making an admission that they are just looking to navigate their way through this campaign before reassessing next summer.

Presumably, Davies has wanted to be considered when the job has previously come up considering that he has not managed another team for nearly a decade.

If that is the case, Rangers would have snubbed him before. It would be a huge gamble therefore, to turn to him now.