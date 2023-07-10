Follow us on

£51m 'superstar' wants to move to Premier League, after claims Newcastle hope to sign him
Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Milo Clay
Juventus winger Federico Chiesa is reportedly keen on a move to the Premier League, after claims Newcastle United want to sign him.

That’s according to Football Transfers, which claims that Chiesa has been offered to a number of top clubs this summer.

Eddie Howe will be aiming to bolster his squad over the coming weeks as Newcastle prepare for a return to the Champions League.

The Magpies have already moved to snap up Sandro Tonali from AC Milan, with the Italian expected to add some know-how to Howe’s side.

Newcastle have been linked with an ambitious move for another Serie A star in Federico Chiesa.

Italy Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Nations League 2022/23 Third Place Match
Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Indeed, Corriere dello Sport claimed just last week that Newcastle hold a serious interest in snapping up Chiesa this summer.

And it seems that Juve are keen to move the 25-year-old on this summer.

Chiesa wants Premier League move

Football Transfers reports that Juventus are offering Chiesa to a ‘number of leading clubs’ as they bid to boost their funds.

Chiesa is said to be keen on a move to the Premier League, but his price tag of €60 million (£51.3 million) could cause issues.

Indeed, the outlet notes that Newcastle are actively pursuing a move for Harvey Barnes which makes a move for Chiesa unlikely.

Netherlands v Italy - UEFA Nations League 2022/23 Third-place match
Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Chiesa was labelled a ‘superstar’ after some impressive displays for Juventus, while he also starred for Italy in the European Championships back in 2021.

But the Italian winger has struggled in Turin over the past couple of seasons after his progress was hampered by a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

He’s failed to nail down a place in Juve’s side since as he made just 21 appearances in Serie A last season.

Nevertheless, Chiesa was widely regarded as one of the most exciting wingers in Europe just two years ago and if Juventus are open to selling him, he should attract plenty of interest.

But at £51 million, it’s easy to understand why Newcastle are seemingly pressing ahead with their attempts to land Barnes instead.

