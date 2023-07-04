Southampton star Romeo Lavia has reportedly decided he’d rather join Arsenal over Chelsea or Liverpool this summer.

That’s according to FootballTransfers, which claims that one of the reasons for Lavia’s preference is due to the presence of Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal have already moved to bring in Kai Havertz from Chelsea this summer and look set to complete deals for Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice over the coming days.

While Arteta will be keen to bolster his squad significantly ahead of the new season, he will be fully aware of the need to move on some players.

Both Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey could be on the move this summer. And if the duo do head out the door, Romeo Lavia seems to be Arsenal’s top target to replace them.

And Lavia is seemingly keen on a switch to the Emirates Stadium, despite interest from Chelsea and Liverpool.

Lavia wants to join Arsenal

FootballTransfers reports that Lavia would prefer a move to Arsenal over Liverpool and Chelsea this summer.

It’s noted that there are multiple reasons for the player’s preference, one being the presence of Mikel Arteta and the ‘Arsenal project’.

Lavia is also keen to play Champions League football, while the Gunners can pay higher wages than Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham this summer.

Southampton are reportedly set to demand around £50 million for Lavia this summer, after snapping him up from Manchester City last year.

The 19-year-old impressed in a struggling Saints side last season and it’s no surprise to see him attracting interest from a host of top clubs.

But it seems unlikely that Arsenal will make their move for Lavia before getting some players out the door first.

Arsenal are already closing in on a deal to sign Rice and while Xhaka is edging towards a move to Bayer Leverkusen, Partey’s future remains unclear.

Nevertheless, if Lavia does prefer a switch to Arsenal this summer, you’d think the Gunners will at least put their hat in the ring to sign him.