Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move to sign Romeo Lavia this summer, and the midfielder has apparently already spoken to Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds have signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to strengthen their midfield, but they aren’t done just yet – they need at least one more player in the middle of the park.

Southampton youngster Lavia is reportedly a target, and journalist Sacha Tavolieri has claimed on Twitter that the youngster has already had a chat with Klopp about a potential move to Liverpool in the coming weeks.

Photo by Isabelle Field/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Romeo Lavia has already spoken to Jurgen Klopp and wants to join Liverpool

Liverpool’s main priority in this window was to strengthen their midfield, and they’ve already done that.

Mac Allister and Szoboszlai are great signings for the Reds, but they’re both attack-minded players. The next midfielder in will have to be more of a number six, and Lavia checks that box perfectly.

The teenager had a terrific season at Southampton last time out. He was arguably their best player, and Sky Sports revealed last week that Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool are all interested in the £50 million-rated midfielder.

Tavolieri has now claimed that Lavia and Klopp have already had a conversation about the move and the midfielder is keen to join the Anfield club in the coming weeks.

He tweeted: “Been told Liverpool FC waiting for Jordan Henderson final word about Al Ettifaq FC before sending first bid for Romeo Lavia. Belgian player talked to Jürgen Klopp and wants to play for the Reds.

“Reds truly believe he is definitely a big prospect for the future and was waiting for making space in the midfield in order to make a step forward. Personal terms not a problem anymore.”

A potential Jordan Henderson replacement

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia to join up with his old pal Steven Gerrard this summer.

The Athletic claimed last night that Al Ettifaq have made him a life-changing offer that would see him quadruple his current salary at Anfield.

The report claims Henderson is leaning towards a move to Saudi. If he leaves, Liverpool will need a replacement, and Lavia would be an exciting option.

It will be interesting to see what will happen at Liverpool in the coming days.