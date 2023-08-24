Liverpool have been linked with Matheus Nunes in recent months.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s Reds now look like they might miss out on the Wolves ace.

Earlier this summer, Alex Crook told GiveMeSport that the Reds were eyeing Nunes.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Obviously, a lot has happened since then on the Liverpool midfield front.

Nonetheless, the Reds look like they’re still in pursuit of yet more reinforcements in the middle.

With Jordan Henderson and Fabinho both leaving for the Saudi Pro League, Liverpool had to act.

Wataru Endo has come in, joining Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in the Anfield midfield ranks.

There’s certainly scope for yet another player, but in terms of Nunes, Liverpool will probably miss out.

Fabrizio Romano has taken to Twitter to say that Manchester City have made their first bid for him.

While that’s not too worrying in itself, he does also say Nunes has already agreed personal terms with them.

Our view

Nunes would’ve been a good shout for Liverpool. He’s very talented, incredibly fast, and is proven in the Premier League.

However, with City cooling their interest in Lucas Paqueta, they have quickly turned their attentions elsewhere.

And unfortunately, when a treble-winning giant goes after a player, it’s a very hard gig to turn down.

Nunes has previously been linked with Liverpool outfit, but a move did not materialise.

It looks like the Reds will now have to turn their attentions elsewhere.