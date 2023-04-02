£50m Arsenal player started against Leeds despite suffering with illness











Goal journalist Charles Watts has revealed that Arsenal defender Ben White played through illness against Leeds United yesterday.

Arsenal continued their excellent form in the Premier League with a 4-1 win over Leeds on Saturday afternoon.

Mikel Arteta sprung a bit of a surprise as he opted for a front-three of Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli – leaving Bukayo Saka on the bench.

Now, Watts has shared that Saka was actually suffering with illness. Of course, the 21-year-old dropped to the bench, but Ben White started the game and played the whole 90 minutes.

White played through illness against Leeds

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Watts said there were some issues in the Arsenal camp before yesterday’s win over Leeds.

“There were some issues going on with Arsenal, you saw Bukayo Saka starting on the bench for the first time since December 2021 – something like 465 days since he last didn’t start a Premier League game,” the journalist said.

“He was on the bench because he was ill, he had fallen ill the day before at London Colney. Ben White was feeling pretty rough.

“He disappeared down the tunnel before the warm-up, everyone got a little bit worried he was injured. But I think it was pretty much a toilet break that was enforced, so he had to go and sort himself out.”

Watts added that there were ‘other players’ in the Arsenal squad who were also feeling under the weather on the day.

White started at right-back and was actually a standout performer on the day as he got himself on the scoresheet.

The 24-year-old arrived at the back post after a brilliant delivery from Gabriel Martinelli and produced an excellent finish for the Gunners’ second goal of the game.

Arteta will be delighted with yesterday’s win, especially as some Arsenal players were seemingly struggling with illness.

White has been exceptional at right-back this season and the £50 million fee Arsenal paid for him is looking like an astute piece of business.

